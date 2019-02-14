U.S. Embassy Statement on Peace Agreement

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The United States of America welcomes the February 6 signing of the Central African Republic peace agreement. Reaching an agreement is a positive step towards peace and the United States will closely review the final language of the agreement.

We commend President Faustin Archange Touadéra and the armed group leaders for choosing the path of peace. The United States congratulates the African Union and MINUSCA for their personal engagement in, and commitment to, the Central African peace process.

Considerable challenges lie ahead as Central Africans strive for peace. As this process moves forward, the United States will work with all parties, in partnership with the international community, to advance peace, security, and stability in the Central African Republic

