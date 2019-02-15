Call for Applications: 2020-2021 Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The U.S. Embassy in Kigali, Rwanda is pleased to announce the call for applications for the 2020-2021 Fulbright African Research Scholar Program (ARSP), a program of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE). Two categories of grants are offered through ARSP: (1) research grants and (2) program and curriculum development grants.

For all information about eligibility requirements please refer to this call for application.

Interested applicants must complete the online application here no later than May 15, 2019.

