Centurion Law Group again number one in Equatorial Guinea

Chambers & Partners has once again ranked Centurion (www.CenturionLG.com) as a Band 1 law firm in Equatorial Guinea. Chambers Global 2019 calls Centurion “a top firm in the market and are very well respected in the oil and gas industry”.

Chambers further states (https://bit.ly/2SUnSIO) that Centurion is “a dominant firm in Equatorial Guinea with a market-leading natural resources practice. The team acts for public and private clients in the oil and gas sector and is involved in a number of the major projects in the country. Interviewees are quick to highlight its broad network of offices across Africa and capability in handling large transactional mandates.”

Centurion is the only independent law firm ranked in Chambers’ Band 1 in Equatorial Guinea, recognising the contribution the firm has made to the energy sector and the firm’s impressive track record in advising on oil and gas deals.

“It is a great feeling to be acknowledged by local and international peers, in an industry like ours where hard work and getting recognition means everything to our firm’s leadership and our clients,” commented Anselmo Eworo Milan, Senior Associate Attorney of Centurion Law Group. “We continue to feel blessed to be the firm of choice to leading oil companies, service companies and the public sector in the country as they continue to seize growing market opportunities in Equatorial Guinea. We are where we are because most of us were trained and developed by Centurion in some of the best institution in Europe and the USA. It has made a difference in our work ethic and output.”

The legal directory also gave the CEO of the firm, NJ Ayuk, a Band 1 ranking. Chambers continues, “Firm CEO NJ Ayuk is a pre-eminent figure in the hydrocarbons sector and writes widely on the industry. He is frequently mandated on oil and gas deals, acting for the government and private clients, and is noted for being “involved in the country's most important transactions.” Among other matters, he provides high-level advice on concessions, PSAs, drilling contracts and LNG projects.”

In recent years, Centurion has been involved in Equatorial Guinea’s most important energy and business transactions, acting as advisor to the leading operators in the country for the preparation and negotiation of their PSCs, and combining downstream gas monetization strategies for producers looking to increase supply integration.

The firm continues to partner with Equatorial Guinea as it rolls out its Year of Energy 2019, including the upcoming APPO CAPE VII Congress and Exhibition taking place in Malabo, from 2-5 April, and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, featuring ministers and heads of state from all GECF nations on 26-29 November 2019.

About Centurion Law Group: Centurion Law Group (www.CenturionLG.com) is a pan-African corporate law conglomerate, with a specialised focus on cross-border business and energy law. With headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, Centurion has offices in Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Cameroon and Mauritius. Our affiliate firms are in Uganda, South Sudan, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Angola, Nigeria, Zambia, Gabon and Senegal. Our internationally trained lawyers are unrivalled oil and gas experts renowned for advising foreign investors, local companies, governments, other law firms and the private sector. Visit our website: www.CenturionLG.com