Glass House PR introduces Public Relations (PR) for Small Medium Enterprises in Africa

Frustrations naturally accompany a tedious and resource consuming exercise in which results are never forthcoming despite the efforts. This is typical of small businesses, which consist of 95% of all companies in Sub-Saharan Africa. About 44 million formal SMEs exist in the continent, 7 million of which are based in Kenya. Difficulty surfaces when SMEs must operate on limited budgets but their objectives must be met.

In the past, SMEs put limited emphasis on public relations because of the associated expenses. Fortunately, most of them are beginning to understand why it is important to place PR at the center of business operations. This realization is linked to the commitment of entities such as Glass House PR LTD (www.GlassHousePR.co.ke) that uniquely customized a product known as PR 2.0. As an independent agency, Glass House PR designs competitive promotional techniques, effective marketing plans, and exceptional branding solutions that specifically address the needs of the SMEs.

While PR 2.0 aims at achieving organizational objectives, a strong brand, brand visibility and growth for the target SMEs, priority setting is vital because the needs of the clients must be met within their set budget. It is difficult to run a small business, particularly when the workload is overwhelming and the team is small. Some duties are worth delegation if an SME needs to get the right type of attention.

To date, the agency has served known brands from different parts of Africa including South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Kenya just to mention but a few. The results are quite impressive, and this is affirmed by the continued relationship that Glass House PR has continued to maintain with SMEs that want to stand out in their industry.

It is a new era of public engagement and PR 2.0 goes an extra mile of identifying and segmenting key audiences to suit the inimitable needs of the SMEs. With a PR strategy that runs throughout the year, communication with audiences will become manageable for SMEs that require affordability and sustainability. As Africa’s best PR Company, we strive for nothing but the best. We are driven by creativity and innovation, which is translated to your success.

Read more about PR 2.0 here; www.GlassHousePR.co.ke/pr2-0.html. (https://bit.ly/2TSdrTA)

Glass House PR LTD (www.GlassHousePR.co.ke) is an independent agency in Kenya that brings together a mix of services and comes up with a customized approach for each client. We have worked with brands in virtually every category, ranging from tech companies, real estate companies to consumer products and travel, unlocking brand imagination for SMEs in Africa, Banks across the continent, African artists, International companies like Facebook and Viber, the Ethiopian Government, among others.

