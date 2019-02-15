Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP) – Grant Contract Signing Ceremony

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Government of Japan recently approved a grant project in Nigeria in the amount of US$84,092 under the Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP). On 7th February 2019, Mr. Shigeru UMETSU, Charge d’Affairs a.i of Japan to the Federal Republic of Nigeria signed the grant contract with the Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Aisha Abubakar and the Principal of the Nigeria Farmcraft Centre for the Blind Centre (the implementing partner).

Project Title: The Project for Renovation and Provision of Training Equipment at Nigeria Farmcraft Centre for the Blind in Alimosho LGA in Lagos State

Amount to Be Granted: US$84,092

Implementing Partner: Nigeria Farmcraft Centre for the Blind

Summary of the Project: Renovation of dilapidated structures and provision of equipment for the Nigeria Farm Craft Centre for the Blind, to enhance training and learning in a more conducive environment for the visually impaired students, enabling them to achieve their maximum potential by learning skills to overcome the challenges of contemporary living while contributing to national development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Japan in Nigeria.