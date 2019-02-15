GROHE Is the Driving Force of the Digital Transformation in the Sanitary Sector and Sets New Standards at the 2019 ISH

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

For GROHE (GROHE.com), 2018 was all about strategic partnerships and the digitization of water. At the 2019 ISH, for the first time GROHE will present itself as one of the leading global brands for complete bathroom solutions, kitchen systems and intelligent water management.

GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen faucets, continues on its road to success in 2019. In the past year, GROHE has evolved from a mere hardware manufacturer into a driving force of the digital transformation within the sanitary industry, offering its own Internet of Things (IoT) products. The intelligent water control system GROHE Sense Guard has now arrived in the world of smart homes.

“All GROHE products, innovations and activities are based on our claim to be actively involved in handling water with a view to the future,” says Michael Rauterkus, CEO of GROHE AG. “It's about finding answers to the most pressing issues of our time. At this year's ISH, our big topic will be about which solutions we as GROHE can contribute in all areas of water management.”

GROHE Forms Partnerships Against Water Damage

Strategic alliances with insurance companies such as Provinzial Rheinland or Gothaer Allgemeine in Europe and Munich Re's subsidiary, the HSB Group, in the US have opened up new sales channels for GROHE in 2018. In addition, the GROHE Sense water sensor can now be connected to Magenta SmartHome from Deutsche Telekom and GROHE Sense Guard to Nest home appliances. Thanks to the partnership with IoT expert relayr, it will be even more flexible and faster to connect the intelligent water security system to other IT ecosystems and platforms. Further strategic alliances will follow in 2019.

GROHE Invests in Innovations

Another milestone was the inauguration of the laboratory extension in Hemer, Germany, in September. With a total investment of 1.1 million euros, GROHE now combines all previously decentralized activities of the research laboratory in one place, enabling even closer interaction within the main departments of research and development and ensuring even more efficient development processes for more innovations.

GROHE Acclaims International Success as a Global Brand

Customers in 33 countries worldwide were excited about GROHE's Truck Tour which celebrated its 100,000thvisitor in March. Further international highlights: The new Atrio faucet collection was creatively presented in an art installation during its launch in the renovated GROHE showroom at the Milan Design Week and inspired customers, partners and the media alike. In Asia, GROHE fascinated visitors of the flagship store in Singapore with a new virtual showroom, featuring the motto 'Showering Without Getting Wet'. Even the World Cup in Russia took place with GROHE’s participation: All FIFA-certified arenas were equipped with GROHE products.

Multiple Awards Honour Commitment to Sustainability and Innovative Strength

GROHE's commitment to smart, water-saving technologies has been acknowledged and appreciated. For example, at this year's German Sustainability Award, the brand was voted among the top 3 “most sustainable big companies in Germany” for the third time. In addition, with 63 design awards, 2018 is the most award-winning year in GROHE's history.

2019 ISH: GROHE Sets Another Milestone

Currently, GROHE is working hard to prepare for the 2019 ISH, the world's leading trade fair for the responsible use of water and energy in buildings, which will take place in March in the German city of Frankfurt am Main. With a new booth concept, new event formats and many innovations, GROHE will set new standards, just like at the 2017 fair. For the first time, GROHE will present itself comprehensively as the leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions, kitchen systems and intelligent water management. At the same time, GROHE will remain true to the ISH motto of its successful and award-winning 2017 trade fair presentation, applying “Water. Intelligence. Enjoyment” as its ambition to develop high-quality, intelligent and sustainable solutions with a design that goes beyond form and function.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GROHE.For more information, please visit: GROHE.com

Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook: (de-de.facebook.com/GROHE.enjoywater) Twitter: (twitter.com/grohe) Instagram: (instagram.com/grohe_global/?hl=en) LinkedIn: (linkedin.com/company/grohe) YouTube: (youtube.com/c/GROHE)

About GROHE: GROHE (GROHE.com) is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings and has a total of over 6,000 employees, 2,400 of which are based in Germany. GROHE has been part of the LIXIL Group Corporation since 2014. As an international brand, GROHE pursues the brand values of technology, quality, design and sustainability, seeking to offer the “Pure joy of water”. GROHE has been developing new product categories since its inception. This includes the GROHE Blue and Red water systems and the recently-introduced GROHE Sense water security system, which is an innovative component in the growth market of smart home technology. Innovation, design and development are closely aligned with one another and are enshrined in the German site as an integrated process. As a result, GROHE products carry the seal of quality “Made in Germany”. In the past ten years alone, more than 300 design and innovation awards as well as several top rankings at the German Sustainability Award have confirmed GROHE's success. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the German government’s CSR prize and was also featured in the renowned Fortune® magazine’s ranking of Top 50 that are “Changing the World”.

About LIXIL: LIXIL (LIXIL.com) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Over 70,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at LIXIL.com

Media filesDownload logo