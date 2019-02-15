H.E. The Ambassador calls on Hon. Kenji Wakamiya, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

H.E. Mr. S.K.Maina, M.B.S. paid a courtesy call on Hon. Kenji Wakamiya, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives at his office on Friday 15th February, 2019. During the meeting, Ambassador congratulated the Chairman on his new appointment. The Ambassador sought the support of Japan in Kenya’s bid for a Non-Permanent Seat in the U.N. Security Council for the year 2021-2022. Further discussions centered on Counter-Terrorism, TICAD VII to be held in Yokohama and Sustainable Blue Economy Conference follow up actions.

