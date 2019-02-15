Kick4Peace – Promoting Tolerance among Youth through Football

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The U.S. Embassy partnered with El-Zoe Foundation and the Government of Cameroon to organize a football clinic for youth in Banyo, from February 8 to 11, 2019. The program included presentations and discussions on topical issues such as tolerance, fair-play, teamwork, and the importance of education. Participants were also equipped with skills to avoid kidnapping and make positive life choices. The second part of the program consisted of a three-day football tournament for ninety boys and girls aged 10 to 15. In addition to the knowledge and skills acquired, each participant went back home with a school kit.

