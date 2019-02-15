Media invitation: Kick-off event of the German Weeks 2019: Inauguration of the Buddy Bear sculpture at University of Namibia (UNAM)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The German Embassy Windhoek and the University of Namibia invite all media partners to join the inauguration of the Buddy Bear sculpture on Friday, 22 February 2019, 10:00, at UNAM Main Campus, in front of the Visual Arts Section.

This event also serves to officially mark the start of the German Weeks 2019, a series of events related to German language, culture, development cooperation and science that will take place from 22 February to 17 March 2019. UNAM Choir will perform at the occasion and provide an appropriate musical accompaniment.

The Buddy Bear is a life-size sculpture in form of a bear whose open arms symbolize a spirit of friendship. Buddy Bears all over the world stand for openness, friendliness and optimism as well as international cooperation between nations and societies. They thus convey a positive mood and the vision of a peaceful world. Each bear stands for the people of a specific country, their culture as well as their friendship and connection with Germany.

The Buddy Bear initiative is a project that has its roots in Berlin and aims to promote tolerance and understanding between people, cultures and religions. The bear in general is a symbol for Germany's capital Berlin, which is a twinning partner of the City of Windhoek since 2000.

The Namibian Buddy Bear was designed and painted by local artist Trianus Nakale after winning a competition open to all Namibians. The Namibian Buddy Bear embodies the close relations between Germany and Namibia. The sculpture will be permanently displayed on UNAM Campus.

German Weeks 2019

Between 22 February and 17 March 2019, the German Embassy Windhoek, the Goethe-Institut Namibia and a number of partner organizations invite Namibians to join the various events of the German Weeks 2019: film screenings, lectures, concerts and information events related to the German language, culture, development cooperation, arts and science.

Events during German Weeks 2019 show the numerous facets of modern Germany and reflect on the close and growing German-Namibian relations with their multiple perspectives.

The German Weeks are organized by the German Embassy Windhoek with events initiated by the Goethe-Institut Namibia, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS), Gesellschaft für internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in cooperation with local partners, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), the UNAM German Section, Deutscher Kulturrat (DKR), Arbeitsgemeinschaft deutscher Schulvereine in Namibia (AGDS), Scientific Society Swakopmund, Namibisch-Deutsche Stiftung für kulturelle Zusammenarbeit (NaDS), the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group (GAFTAG) and the German Evangelical-Lutheran Church (DELK) respectively.

For further information on the different events, please visit www.Germanweeks.com.na.

