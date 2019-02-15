Statement by South Africa on Pulwama: South Africa condemns deadly attack in Kashmir

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The South African Government condemns in the strongest terms the attack in Kashmir, killing around 40 security personnel and injuring many others in one of the deadliest attacks on Indian forces in this area for years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, extended the country’s deepest condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of India following the unjustifiable and cowardly attack. He conveyed that the thoughts of South Africans are with the people and the Government of India during this trying time.

Acts of terrorism have no place in society and constitute a threat to development, peace and security. The South African Government wishes to reiterate its solidarity with the Government of India in confronting the scourge of terrorism and will continue to support regional and international efforts to address terrorism in all its forms.

