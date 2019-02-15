U.S. Embassy Launches Annual Video Competition

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa has announced the theme of its annual video competition: “I Stand for Peace”.

The Embassy invites all current and aspiring filmmakers to create videos up to three minutes in length to depict why they stand for peace; why peace is important; and how peace can be achieved. National winners will be recognized and receive prizes at an official award ceremony and have their videos featured on U.S. Embassy social media platforms.

Over the past four years, the U.S. Embassy has sponsored video competitions to support the capacity of Ethiopians to draw attention to and address important social issues. Previous themes include democracy, women’s rights, inclusion for persons with disabilities, and Ethiopia’s diversity.

U.S. Embassy Spokesperson Nick Barnett said, “We look forward to the annual video competition as a way to spark conversations about current issues. We are always impressed by the quality and thoughtfulness on display in the submissions and are excited to see how Ethiopians express their ideas about achieving lasting peace.”

He added, “Film can be a vehicle for social change, and our hope is that this competition encourages Ethiopian citizens to consider how they can be advocates for peace.”

The video challenge is open for submissions from February 15 to March 24. Submissions must be uploaded on the YouTube video sharing platform using the hashtag #IStandForPeace, and then followed with an e-mail to [email protected] with the link and the contestant’s full name, phone number, and e-mail address. Full details can be found on the U.S. Embassy’s website at https://bit.ly/2Gy6dQv.

