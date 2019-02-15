UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to review Bulgaria, Cameroon, Estonia, Kazakhstan, and Mauritius

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights will meet in Geneva from 18 February to 8 March to review the following countries: Bulgaria, Cameroon, Estonia, Kazakhstan, and Mauritius.

The above are among the 169 States that are party to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and so are required to undergo regular reviews by its Committee, which will also hear from NGOs and national human rights institutions.

The public meetings will be webcast at http://webtv.un.org/ and will take place in the ground floor conference room of Palais Wilson in Geneva. A full schedule of the dialogues is available on-line.

The recommended hashtag for the session will be #CESCR65 and more information, including reports submitted by the States under review, can be found on the session’s Web page.

The Committee’s findings on the countries reviewed, officially termed concluding observations, will be published here on March 11.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).