Wanted: You! Internship at the European Investment Bank

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The ACP Internship Programme, funded from the resources of the EU Member States, is open to students who are nationals of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Partner Countries. The goal of this Internship Programme is to offer successful candidates an opportunity to improve their skills as well as the experience of working in a multicultural international environment.

Duration of the internship: 6 months, with possibility for extension up to a total of 12 months.

Who are we looking for?

The EIB seeks talented young individuals who wish to contribute towards improving people’s lives by promoting economic and social progress in the ACP Partner Countries. This Programme seeks candidates specialising in a field relevant to international investment and development banking, such as finance, economics, law, as well as environment, engineering or urban planning. Are you eligible?

All candidates who wish to be considered for the ACP Internship Programme must meet the following criteria: • be a national of an ACP Partner Country; • be proficient in English or French and have a working knowledge of the other language; • hold or be in the final year of a degree from an ACP Partner Country; • have demonstrated ability to conduct analytical work, to exercise good judgment and to work as part of a team; • have some work experience (usually no more than two years).

What are we offering?

We offer an opportunity for professional development and global experience in an international environment, with wide exposure to the EIB’s various business activities. The EIB provides a competitive remuneration package to all interns, including a monthly stipend, insurance and reimbursement of travel expenses corresponding to one round trip from/to the point of origin, or two in case of twelve months assignments. Interns will be responsible for their own living/accommodation costs. Each successful candidate commits to a minimum of six months and a maximum of 12 months in the Programme, to be spent at the EIB Headquarters in Luxembourg.

How to apply?

Interested candidates must submit their applications online at https://erecruitment.eib.org. Only those identified for an assignment will be contacted to discuss their application and availability. The deadline for application is the 24th February 2019. Incomplete applications or those submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of European Union Delegation to the Republic of Zimbabwe.