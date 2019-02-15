World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Officials visit Morocco to prepare 2021 Annual Meetings in Marrakech

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A high-level team from the World Bank Group (WBG) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited Marrakech and Rabat from February 14–15 for discussions with the Moroccan Government on preparations for the WBG/IMF Annual Meetings to be hosted by the country in October 2021.

During their visit, the senior officials from both institutions met with the Head of the Government Saadeddine El Othmani, Finance Minister Mohamed Benchaaboun, Central Bank Governor Abdellatif Jouahri, the Wali of Marrakech Karim Kassi-Lahlou, and other officials. They congratulated Morocco for being selected for holding these important meetings and were impressed with the strong determination of the Moroccan authorities at all levels to ensure their success.

The IMF/WBG team visited the potential sites where the Annual Meetings will be held and had productive discussions on issues related to the planning of this major global event.

“We are very much looking forward to the 2021 World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings in the Kingdom of Morocco,” saidWorld Bank Vice President and Corporate Secretary, Yvonne Tsikata. “We are extremely grateful to the Kingdom for their invitation and for their gracious hospitality. We have had very productive conversations with our counterparts, and we are impressed with the Kingdom’s plans to highlight the vibrant city of Marrakech, Morocco’s deep history, and the country’s bright future. Many thanks to the people of Morocco for their warmth and kindness.”

“We are delighted to visit Morocco as it begins preparations to host the Annual Meetings in 2021. We would like to express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco for their warm welcome and fruitful discussions that will help to ensure the success of the Meetings,” said Secretary of the IMF, Jianhai Lin. “The Meetings will present a unique opportunity to showcase to the world Morocco's impressive achievements, the diversity and hospitality of its people, and its rich culture and history. Morocco is an important bridge to Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Working together over the next three years, our shared goal is to bring the world to Morocco and the region, and bring Morocco and the region to the world.”

The Board of Governors of the WBG/IMF, representing 189 countries, voted to hold the Annual Meetings in Marrakech in 2021, a year that also coincides with the 60th anniversary of Morocco’s membership of both institutions.

The Annual Meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the WBG/IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C. and every third year in another member country. The 2018 Annual Meetings took place in Bali, Indonesia. They bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, youth media, and academics to discuss issues of global concern.

In concluding their visit, the WBG/IMF team thanked the authorities for their hospitality and for hosting the 2021 Annual Meetings. They also reiterated their commitment to partnership and close cooperation to ensure the success of the Meetings—for Morocco, the region, and the world.

