Zambia Rugby to hold Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ndola

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

After a four year tenure in charge of rugby administration in Zambia, the Clement Sinkamba led Executive faces a litmus test this weekend 16th February, 2019 as Councilors once again seek to elect new office bearers.

Brig Gen Sinkamba has raised his hand seeking re-election for another mandate at the helm of the Zambia Rugby Union (www.ZRU.rugby). He is not alone in this quest as he has been joined by Colonel Vince Liato and Mr James Banda who served in his Exco as Committee Members.

ZRU Vice President John Chibuye, General Secretary Francis CHITAMBO, Treasurer Paul Sichula and Committee Member Enock Shikabeta will not be seeking re-election at the forthcoming elections to be held at Ndola Wanderers Rugby Club in the Copperbelt region of Zambia.

“A number of candidates have indicated interest to view for these positions, and to us, this is a good sign if things to come” said Tom Chaloba, ZRU Communications Manager.

All the necessary documents, ie, Agenda, Minutes of last AGM, etc, have been circulated to Club Chairpersons and Secretaries and we can confidently confirm that all is set for the Annual General Meeting.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).Media Contact: [email protected]

Tom Chaloba Communications Manager Zambia Rugby Union

Website: www.ZRU.rugby Twitter: @zambiarugbyuni1 Zambia Rugby News Updates Media filesDownload logo