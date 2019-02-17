Clement Sinkamba retains Zambia Rugby Union’s top job

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Zambia Rugby Union (www.ZRU.rugby) held its elections on Saturday 16th Feb, 2019 at Ndola Wanderers Rugby Club on the Copperbelt Province of Zambia.

National Sports Council of Zambia Secretary General Raphael Mulenga graced the elections alongside veteran rugby Administrator Judge Justin Chashi. Others in attendance to offer guidance were Life vice Presidents Francis Mwila, Peter Manda and Mando Mtine.

Brig Gen Clement Sinkamba who went through unopposed will lead an almost entirely new executive made up of some experienced sports administrators who bring a wealth of knowledge to the table. The new Exco is made up as follows

1. President Gen Clement Sinkamba

2. V/President Tom Chani Kalwani

3. Gen Sec Chola Katanga

4. Treasurer Heartson Mabeta

5. Jeremiah Manda- C/Member

6. James Banda – C/Member

7. Isaac Manda – C/Member.

In making his acceptance, the Union President called upon everyone to continue working hard to ensure momentum in the growth of the game. “The task ahead is huge but with unity, hard work, determination and doing things proactively, we shall succeed”, he said.

Tom Chaloba Communications Manager Zambia Rugby Union

