Africa: The Gambia’s National Day

By Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State, Washington, DC

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of The Gambia as you celebrate the 54th anniversary of your independence on February 18.

We remain committed to a strong partnership with The Gambia and look forward to continued cooperation on efforts to promote democracy, good governance, and economic growth.

The United States celebrates with The Gambia as you honor this historic day.

