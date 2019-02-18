Blakblad stun Kenya Harlequins beating them 16 – 15

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Kenyatta University’s Blakblad RC stunned their opponents and third placed Kenya Harlequins as they beat them 16-15 at the KU Grounds on 16th February.

Quins were first on the scoreboard as Lyle Asiligwa drilled in a penalty giving the visitors a 3-0 lead. 15 minutes later, Brian Wahinya dotted down KU’s first try giving them the 5-3 lead. Leroy Mbugua was next on the scoreboard for Blakblad in the 37th minute of the match with KU’s second try. The 10-3 lead was reduced to 10-8 as Kenya Harlequins’ Paul Kioko landed a try at the stroke of half time. All conversions in this half sailed wide.

15 minutes into the second half, Hillary Baraza gave Quins the 13-10 lead that was extended to 15-10 after Lyle’s successful conversion. In the last ten minutes of the match, the hosts would split the posts twice through Ajeliti Lionel and Brian Wahinya’s penalty kicks. Blak Blad securing the much needed 16-15 win.

At the KCB Sports Club, Stanbic Mwamba registered the highest score of the Kenya Cup weekend beating Mean Machine 53-8. The young Joel Inzuga scoring a hat trick as Kulabu bulldozed their way into their sixth win of the season.

The Bankers and Sarries spent the first half of the Kenya Cup match displaying their tremendous skills in attack and defense. Both made several visits to their opponents 22 but were unable to convert the visits into points during these first forty minutes. Second half, a total of 28 points were scored; 25 by the hosts and 3 by the visitors. An infringement by Impala resulted in Mukidza drilling in three points for the bankers. Moments later, a penalty kick attempt by Impala’s Sammy Oliech drifted wide.

Oliver Mang’eni landed the Bankers’ first try in the match after he sold a dummy to the Impala defense who paved way for him to score, extending KCB’s lead to 8-0. A penalty against KCB saw Impala narrow down the gap to 8-3 after Sammy skillfully split the posts with the kick and the only points Impala would gather for the remainder of the match. KCB drilled in a penalty and scored two quick tries through Griffin Musila and Vincent Onyala with Mukidza adding both conversions.

At the Polo Grounds, Nondies beat the Strathmore Leos 26-18. The Nakuru derby ended in a 46-37 score in favour of the “Bigger Brothers” at the Nakuru Athletics Club while Kabras secured their tenth consecutive win beating the Menengai Cream Homeboyz RFC 39-24.

Collated #KenyaCup FT scores Stanbic Mwamba 51 – Mean Machine 8 KCB 25 – Resolution Impala Saracens Blak Blad 16 – Kenya Harlequins 15 Nondies 26 – Strathmore Leos 18 Top Fry Nakuru 46 – Menengai Oilers 37 Kabras Sugar 39 – Menengai Cream Homeboyz 24

Collated #ESS FT scores. – Week 10 KCB 41 – Resolution Impala 10 Nondescripts 24 – Strathmore 0 Stanbic Mwamba 23 – Mean Machine 7 Kabras 18 – Menengai Cream Homeboyz 14 Blakblad 13 – Kenya Harlequins 46 Top Fry Nakuru 24 – Menengai Oilers 10

KRU Championship Week 10 round up here (https://www.kenyacup.co.ke/news/south-coast-pirates-bag-first-win-in-the-kruchampionship-season/)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).Media Contact: [email protected] Media filesDownload logo