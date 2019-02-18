Invitation to workshop and press conference on Comprehensive Action Plan to prevent grave violations against children in South Sudan

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism (CTFMRM) (UNMISS and UNICEF) in South Sudan in collaboration with the South Sudan Peoples’ Defence Force is co-hosting a consultative workshop for the drafting of a Comprehensive Action Plan for the prevention of grave violations against children in situations of armed conflict in South Sudan.

The workshop is being held from 19 to 21 February 2019 in Juba and the participants will include representatives from the SSPDF, SPLA-IO, SSOA, Government Ministries, UNICEF, Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General on Children and Armed Conflict (OSRSG-CAAC), and UNMISS.

There is an urgent need to take action to prevent violations against children in situations of armed conflict that are occurring in South Sudan, such as the recruitment and use of children by armed forces, killing and maiming, rape and other forms of sexual violence, abduction and attacks on schools or hospitals and denial of humanitarian access.

While Action Plans with both SSPDF and SPLA-IO have previously been agreed, the efforts to implement them were disrupted by the ongoing conflict. The workshop is an opportunity for all parties to realize their commitment to the adoption and implementation of a Comprehensive Action Plan for the prevention of grave violations against children in situations of armed conflict in South Sudan.

Media are welcome to attend the opening and closing sessions, including a press conference.

OPENING SESSION:

Date: Tuesday 19 February 2019 Venue: Dembesh Hotel Time: 1100-1215

CLOSING SESSION AND PRESS CONFERENCE:

Date: Thursday 21 February 2019 Venue: Dembesh Hotel Time: 1600-1700

