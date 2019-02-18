Norway’s Prime Minister, H. E. Erna Solberg, at the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa 9-10 February 2019

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On 9-10 February, Norway’s Prime Minister, H.E. Erna Solberg, visited Addis Ababa where the annual AU Summit took place. Norway is a close partner to the AU, recently illustrated by the establishment of a new Permanent Mission of Norway to the AU. The Prime Minister met with several African Heads of States and Governments and participated in key events, such as the African Leadership Meeting on investing in health, together with AUC Chairman Moussa Faki and outgoing AU Chairperson Paul Kagame.

On the opening day of the AU Assembly, Prime Minister Solberg addressed the African leaders together with President H.E. Nana Afuko-Addo of Ghana. Together, Solberg and Akufo-Addo co-chair the Advocacy Group of Eminent Persons for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). At the “SDG Moment”, the two co-chairs encouraged African leaders to step up their efforts and hard work to achieve the SDGs. In her speech, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of cooperation and thanked the African Union and its member states for demonstrating the power of multilateralism. “By joining forces to achieve our goals, we can turn hope into reality – leaving no one behind”, she stated. Outgoing AU Chairperson Paul Kagame, incoming AU Chairperson Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also participated in the event. We are grateful for the opportunity the SDG co-chairs had to present their message, and hope this will further increase SDG ownership and implementation across the continent.

