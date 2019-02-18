Trainings with World Rugby and Rugby Union Mauritius

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Three Rugby Africa delegates, Daniel Granett, John Bosco Muamba and Regional Training Manager Denver Wannies made the trip to Mauritius to facilitate a SuperWeek. On the agenda: five days of training on refereeing, coaching and sports medicine. In context with the Indian Ocean Islands Games (JIOI) scheduled for July 19-28, medical training sessions were held at the Sepp Blatter Football House for five days, for members of the JIOI 2019 Medical Commission. The aim of the training was to raise awareness of the importance of medical assistance in sport. Of the 122 participants, 52 of them (18 women and 34 men) were Nursing Officers, 44 (13 women and 31 men) were Doctors and 26 (18 women and 34 men) were Physios. 34% of the participants were women from several different sports backgrounds from Mauritius.

According to Denver Granett who is in charge of the medical trainings: « The SuperWeek has had until now the biggest attendance ever seen in Africa. This will in the long term showcase a positive image of rugby in Mauritius all over the continent. »

John Bosco Muama, referee trainer at Rugby Africa was also surprised by the number in attendance at the « Intro to Officiating » rugby course in which the U16 national men’s team was introduced to the laws of the game of « World Rugby »

The coaching component was led by Denver Wannies and Patrice François, the national coach, initiator of the SuperWeek and World Rugby Coach. The latter highlighted the importance of these trainings, which within a week enabled the creation of an ideal platform for the different stakeholders of sports in Mauritius: « Rugby is a team sport that delivers collaborative efforts to excel. Through the SuperWeek trainings, a group got formed with a common vision to build for the future.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Union Mauritius.Media Contact: Rugby Union Mauritius Suita A, 5th Toorawa Center, Cnr SSR & Jummah Mosque St, Port-Louis [email protected] (+230) 2181353 Media filesDownload logo