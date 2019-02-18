WHO Consultation and Information meeting on the Composition of Influenza Virus Vaccines for use in the 2019-2020 Northern Hemisphere Influenza Season – Beijing

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logoOn 18-20 February 2019, the WHO Consultation and Information meeting on the Composition of Influenza Virus Vaccines for use in the 2019-2020 Northern Hemisphere Influenza Season will be held in Beijing, China. This is a closed meeting, only the opening session on Monday 18 February can be attended. The periodic replacement of viruses contained in influenza vaccines is necessary in order for the vaccines to be effective due to the constant evolving nature of influenza viruses, including those circulating and infecting humans. Twice annually, WHO organizes consultations with an advisory group of experts to analyse influenza virus surveillance data generated by the WHO Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS), and issues recommendations on the composition of the influenza vaccines for the following influenza season. These recommendations are used by the national vaccine regulatory agencies and the pharmaceutical companies to develop, produce and license influenza vaccines. On 21 February 2019, the recommendations on the composition of the influenza vaccines for the following 2019-2010 influenza season will be publicly announced in an Information Meeting at the same venue in Beijing. Representatives and individuals from vaccine regulatory agencies, influenza vaccine manufacturers, members of the WHO Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS), and other interested institutions will be participating at this information meeting, media representatives will have the opportunity to attend. The details of the event are as follows: Date: 18-21 February 2019 Time: 09:00 Venue: YUYANG HOTEL, No.18 Xinyuanxili Middle Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing. Tel: 86-10-84556162 MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES: Interested media can cover two separate events: the opening event on Monday, 18 February at 09:00 at the Yuyang Hotel the Information Meeting on Thursday, 21 February, starting at 09:00 at the Yuyang Hotel. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Information Centre in Pretoria (UNIC).