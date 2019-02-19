Africa Regional English Language Fellow Mid-Year Conference and 50th English Language Fellow Anniversary

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Africa Regional English Language Fellow Mid-Year Conference will take place from February 20 – 21, 2019 at the Capital Hotel, Addis Ababa.

The conference brings together more than 16 English Language Fellows serving across East, Central and West Africa – Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Mauritania, Niger, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Togo.

You are cordially invited to cover the opening of the mid-year conference at:

Venue: Capital Hotel

Time: Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 8:30 am in the morning

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.