American Pavilion at PROMOTE 2019 Looks to Boost U.S. – Cameroon Trade

The U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé announces its upcoming February 16-24 pavilion at Cameroon’s PROMOTE 2019 trade fair. The theme of the U.S. pavilion is “Real Partnerships, Mutual Progress,” and highlights U.S. companies’ lasting business partnerships withCameroon. The pavilion will feature 20 U.S. companies and organizations that are working to make mutual progress in increasing trade and investment between Cameroon and the United States. American companies with expertise in the fields of renewable energy,construction, consulting, communications, consumer products, agriculture, information and communications technology, and cyber security will display their products and services. They will discuss business opportunities and explain how they are creating real partnerships and mutual progress that benefit both Cameroon and the United States.

On February 21, the Embassy will host “America Day,” which will include a program of special activities. Ambassador Peter Henry Barlerin will open the program, along with representatives of the Cameroonian government, U.S. companies, and the press. Events include a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by refreshments, a tour of the pavilion, and an afternoon series of panels on finance, good governance, and women’s entrepreneurship.

The U.S. Embassy booth will host representatives from our programs in Cameroon including: Consular Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and EducationUSA. We also welcome Rahama Wright, an American entrepreneur with experience building commercial partnerships between Africa and the United States. Rahama intends to share with PROMOTE the competitive advantages of doing business with U.S. companies.

The United States believes deeply in the power of trade and investment to move nations, ensure stability, and improve governance. Promoting and facilitating bilateral trade and investment is one of the Embassy’s key missions, and we want to let potential partners know that the United States and Cameroon together are “open for business.” Please join us to celebrate real partnerships and mutual progress between the United States and Cameroon.

