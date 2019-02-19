Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On 8 February 2019, the Embassy of Japan hosted the Annual Assembly of Japan Scholars, where former and new scholarship students to Japan gathered.

At the Assembly, speeches were made by Mr. Hidenobu Sobashima, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Mabvuto Sakala, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, Dr. Victor Zulu, Acting President of Japan Scholars Association, and Dr. So Kawanobe, Deputy Director, Institute for International Collaboration, Hokkaido University.

The Government of Japan offers scholarships to international students who wish to study in postgraduate, undergraduate, and other programs at Japanese universities. The aim of these scholarships is to promote international exchange, thus enhance Japan’s relationship with other countries, and contribute to human resource development in the sending countries. Japan annually receives about 2 to 3 students from Zambia through the Japanese Government’s Scholarship Program.

As the Annual Assembly provides an opportunity for the strengthening of Japan Scholars Association to develop the networks among its members and vitalize the activities of the Association, it is expected to contribute to the consolidation of the friendly relationship between Japan and Zambia. To read the speech by Ambassador Sobashima, please click here.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Japan in Zambia.Media filesDownload logo