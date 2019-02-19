Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to South Sudan: May 2019

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Mr Christopher Trott has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan in succession to Ms Alison Blackburne who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Trott will take up his appointment during May 2019.

Curriculum Vitae Full name: Christopher John Trott

Married to: Sunna Trott

Children: Two

2016 to present: FCO, UK Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan, and Head of Joint FCO/ Department for International Development (DFID) Sudan Unit 2016: Honiara, Acting High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Nauru 2011 to 2015: Cape Town, Consul General 2007 to 2011: Dakar, Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Senegal, Mali, Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau 2004 to 2006: DFID, Deputy Head, Policy and Strategy, Post Conflict Reconstruction Unit 2003 to 2004: FCO, Deputy Head, Human Rights Policy Department 2003: Temporary Duties as Deputy Head of Mission in Kabul and Head of Consular Assistance Team in London 1999 to 2002: Tokyo, First Secretary (Political) 1996 to 1999: Tokyo, First Secretary (Commercial)

