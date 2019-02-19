Digital publisher Quartz taps African Development Bank Vice President Dr. Jennifer Blanke as a “Quartz Pro” Contributor

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Quartz (www.QZ.com), the digital journalism platform focusing on the global economy, has selected African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) Vice President Dr. Jennifer Blanke as a “Quartz Pro” contributor. Quartz Pros are featured in Quartz’s recently launched app aimed at civil discussion by smart people about the news.

Blanke, an economist responsible for the Bank’s Agriculture, Human and Social Development portfolio, joins a group of recognized global leaders commenting at Quartz, including: entrepreneur Richard Branson; Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellman, CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Dr. Dambisa Moyo, global economist and author; World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva; Roxanne Taylor, former chief marketing and communications officer at Accenture; and David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee.

“Quartz Pros are achievers, thought leaders, and executives, who offer valuable insight into the biggest news of the day, by commenting on stories in the Quartz App. Given Dr. Blanke's extensive experience in global economics as well as her expertise in development in Africa, Jennifer was a natural choice to expand the depth and breadth of our Quartz Pro voices,” said Ian Myers, General Manager of Platform at Quartz.

The Quartz Pros are a community of hand-picked, high-profile commenters whose contributions are highlighted in the app. Quartz coverage of the global economy is organized around core topics and questions of importance to business professionals.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the global conversation about news and events via the Quartz app,” said Vice President Blanke. “Quartz journalists are covering stories and reporting on solutions to Africa’s development challenges, often in areas where other digital platforms don’t have a presence. I look forward to further engagement with Quartz readers.”

Quartz platforms reach over 100 million people worldwide, with its websites attracting 22 million visits per month. Quartz users are C-suite executives, up-and-coming business leaders, and the next wave of mobile-native strategists and innovators. Seventy-two percent of Quartz’s audience access content via mobile phone.

About African Development Bank: The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank, the African Development Fund and the Nigeria Trust Fund. On the ground in 31 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states.

