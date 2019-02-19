Iran Expresses Deep Regret over Zimbabwe Mine Tragedy

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has expressed deep regret over the recent tragic incident in Zimbabwe”s Battlefields mine, which has so far killed tens of people.

In his Tuesday statement, Qassemi offered sympathy to the Zimbabwean nation and government and the bereaved families of the victims.

