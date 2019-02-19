Job vacancy: Personal Assistant to the Ambassador

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Embassy of Japan in Namibia is seeking a highly motivated and suitably qualified individual for a position of Personal Assistant to the Ambassador

Duties:

Acting as personal assistant and secretary to the Ambassador, including managingtelephone, email and postal correspondence, schedule management, etc.

Providing secretarial support to the Deputy Head of Mission.

Organising travel arrangements, meetings and events for the Ambassador and theDeputy Head of Mission.

Assisting and providing cover for the colleagues, with regard to duties such asJapanese information/cultural assignments, or daily news monitoring and weeklyreporting of political/economic developments in Namibia.

Administrative duties within the Embassy, including assistance at its events andofficial visits.

Qualifications and requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in relevant area;

At least three years of work experience in a similar role;

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English;

Organisational and planning skills with attention to details;

Basic knowledge of political/economic/social systems of Namibia;

Proficiency in MS Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel);

Communication skills and network building, including across cultures;

To apply, please submit your curriculum vitae with a cover letter, stating the reasons for applying for this position, by 25 February, 2019 to: [email protected]

This is a full time position and salaries will be determined based on qualifications and experience.

Please note that we will not accept inquiries and only applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.

