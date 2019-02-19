Kaspersky Lab announces 4% revenue growth to $726 million in 2018

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Kaspersky Lab (www.Kaspersky.co.za) continued to deliver stable growth in 2018 and increased its global unaudited IFRS revenue to a total of USD 726 million*, representing a 4% YOY revenue increase. During a year of evolving market conditions and continuous geopolitical pressure, the company achieved success as a result of the trust customers and partners place in the company and its leading cybersecurity solutions and services.

Among the strategic business areas that drove Kaspersky Lab’s growth in 2018 were Digital and Enterprise. The company saw an increase in digital sales (+4%**) and strong growth of 16%**in the enterprise segment, with 55%**growth in non-endpoint products and services in particular. Overall, the company secured healthy results in these business areas by delivering some of the best products and services in the industry, as well as new solutions and technologies that prevent, detect and respond to the most sophisticated cyberthreats.

Commenting on the year’s results, Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky Lab, said: “2018 was a crucial year for us. After all the challenges and unsubstantiated allegations we faced in 2017, we had a responsibility to show that the company and our people deserve the trust of our partners and customers, and in turn, to continue to clearly demonstrate and prove our leadership. Our continued positive financial results are proof of this, demonstrating that users prefer the best products and services on the market and support our principle of protecting against any cyberthreats regardless of their origin.”

Globally, the company’s performance was driven by robust results, especially in META (+27%**), as well as in other regions, such as Russia, Central Asia and CIS***(+6%**), APAC (+6%**) and Europe (+6%**), while there was a slowdown in Latin America (-11%**) mainly caused by currency devaluation in the region.

The challenging geopolitical situation resulted in an overall slowdown in the North American market, where sales decreased by 25%**. Despite these challenges, Kaspersky Lab maintained and developed its presence in the market, with an 8% increase in new licenses sales in digital.

In 2018, Kaspersky Lab advanced the progress of its Global Transparency Initiative (http://bit.ly/2Ncc1Ay) by undertaking a number of significant actions. Notably, the company began the relocation of its IT infrastructure to Switzerland and opened the first Transparency Center (http://bit.ly/2GxoGh1) in Zurich. Kaspersky Lab also implemented an audit by one of the Big Four professional services firms of the company’s engineering practices around the creation and distribution of threat detection rule databases. Today’s ultra-connected global landscape requires increased transparency from organisations, and this unique initiative demonstrates Kaspersky Lab’s clear commitment to assuring the integrity and trustworthiness of its solutions in the service of the customers.

* figures are rounded for easier reading. Growth was 4%, Revenue 725.6 million. ** all segment and regional figures are in net sales bookings, not revenue. *** countries of the abovementioned region include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kaspersky.

About Kaspersky Lab Kaspersky Lab (www.Kaspersky.co.za) is a global cybersecurity company which has been operating in the market for 21 years. Kaspersky Lab’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into next generation security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky Lab technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.Kaspersky.co.za.