Libyan Interior Minister visit to the U.S.

Last week Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagaa met with officials from wide range of U.S. Government including State Department, Home Land Security, Justice Department and Department of Defense.

Topics discussed ranged from Libyan government’s priorities related to capacity building of the Interior Ministry, counter terrorism, fighting organized crime, border and ports’ securities, Human Rights.

Discussions also included efforts to identify and assist vulnerable population and illegal migrants. International cooperation needed for screening procedures for protection concerns and to ensure protecting their Human Rights.

Libyan government’s priorities for improving the existing procedures for detention and processing of migrants according to Libyan laws were discussed. International partnership needed to hold perpetrators and Human Traffickers belonging to international organized crime networks accountable were also discussed.

U.S. conveyed strong support to Minister’s efforts and discussed the most productive way for the U.S. to engage and provide assistance on these issues.

