Local EU Statement on violations of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan in Yei River and Amadi States

The European Union Delegation to the Republic of South Sudan issues the following statement in agreement with the Heads of Mission of EU Member States Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

The EU Delegation acknowledges and welcomes the relative calm across the country but follows with deep concern the ongoing violence in Yei River and Amadi States and condemns violations of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan which have taken place, as confirmed by the ceasefire monitoring body CTSAMVM.

The impact of the ongoing violence on the lives of civilians is grave and unacceptable. Lives are being lost and livelihoods destroyed. Humanitarian access is being blocked for vulnerable people. UNHCR estimates that 5,000 civilians have been forcibly displaced by the violence to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and an additional 6,000 internally displaced persons have been registered by the government in Yei town.

The EU Delegation, in line with the IGAD statement of 31 January, calls on all the parties to cease hostilities and military preparations immediately, to step up efforts to come to a political solution and to take all possible action to ensure the safety of civilians, their freedom of movement, and to ensure unhindered access to humanitarian actors, UNMISS and CTSAMVM. All parties should implement the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan in a timely manner and in good faith.

