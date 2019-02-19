Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain condemns terrorist bombing in Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the terrorist bombing that took place near the Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt, resulting in the death of a number of security personnel and the injury of others. The Ministry affirms the Kingdom of Bahrain’s solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt in its fight against terrorism, rejecting all that undermines the Arab Republic of Egypt’s stability and security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims, wishing those injured a speedy recovery following this heinous terrorist attack. It also reiterates the Kingdom of Bahrain’s stance in rejecting all forms violence, extremism and terrorism, regardless of its motives and reasons, and calls for the concerted efforts to eradicate this scourge.

