Sudan: Photography Competition

On the occasion of the Human Rights Day, the Delegation of the European Union is honoured to launch a photography competition open to all professional, non-professional photographers and other organizations interested from all the regions in Sudan.

The theme of the competition is that the submitted pictures should speak, demonstrate, tell and show the role of women in the rural development of the Sudan.

The participants can handle all the material to the EU Delegation in Al Gamhoria Street. The deadline to submit the photos is 28 February 2019.

Who can participate?

The competition contest is open to professional, non-professional photographers and other organizations interested from all the regions in Sudan. The competition is not open to media agencies. The competition is opened to Sudanese only. Participants should be above 18 years old.

Submitting the Photos

The pictures should be submitted no later than 28/ 02/ 2019 to the EU Delegation in Al Gamhoria Street in person in a closed envelope from Sundays to Thursdays from 08:00am to 03:00 PM. The participant should submit 2 to 3 pictures maximum. The participant should submit a personal photo. The participant should present a valid ID card (passport, National ID Card, Press Card) The participant should submit a copyright letter confirming s/he is the author and owner of the picture and the letter should include a story that explains the photo, when and where it was taken. The letter can be in English or Arabic languages only. Pictures can be submitted whether or not they have been published.

Specification of the pictures:

The picture should speak, demonstrate, tell and show the role of women in the rural development of the Sudan. The picture should be taken professional camera. The photo should be edited by adobe softwares. 300dpi per inch. The pictures should be submitted in a flash USB memory. The picture resolution should be more than 3000 pixels. The pictures should have the original pixel size and not cropped. The resolution of the picture should be high and is not scaled. The pictures should be in JPEG format. The pictures must not show the name of the photographer, agency, or publication, or any other information (these details can be included in the copyright letter but must not be visible on the picture itself).

Selection of the winners:

A committee will meet on 01 March 2019 to choose the winners. The Committee is composed from 1) a representative from the Political and Press Section, 2) a representative from the Development and Operations Section and 3) a professional photographer and two EU Member States. Entrants whose work has been excluded will be informed. Entrants whose work is accepted The committee members cannot apply to the competition.

Guidelines to choose the Winner:

The specifications of the picture are satisfied. Theme: The picture should speak, demonstrate, tell and show the role of women in the rural development of the Sudan. Quality: The picture should be of a high resolution, good light, and colour. Style: The picture should show artistic and professional style of photography like creativity. Focus: The picture should have a special focus. There should be no distractions. Inspirational Power: The picture should show an overall impact, detailed, memorability and visual appeal to the audience. The participant should not be related or a relative to the members of the committee. Other additional guidelines agreed by the committee.

Copyright of the Entrants Pictures:

The photographer will sign a paper to grant the EU the copyright of their pictures. The EU Delegation will print the entrants' pictures to show in an exhibit. The EU Delegation will show the winning pictures on different media outlets. The EU Delegation will display the pictures during the celebrations of the International Day for Human Rights. The EU Delegation will display the winning pictures in its venues in Sudan and HQ in Brussels. For awarded pictures, copyright holders grant the EU Delegation unlimited non-exclusive use of high- resolution pictures for activities in all media, including social media, online and print, in relation to the contest, the exhibition, the yearbook, the public archive, and all promotional and educational activities without any remuneration being due. The conditions set out in the Entry Rules are binding, and the EU Delegation reserves the right to refuse or exclude any entry at its own discretion.

The Prize(s)

Three winners will be selected. That winner will receive a certificate from the EU Delegation. Each winner will be notified by phone and email. All the participants must provide correct names, telephone numbers and electronic emails. If a winner cannot be notified within seven (7)) days, or does not respond then the prize will be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected from among remaining valid entries. There will be no substitutions or cash alternatives for the prize. Only one prize will be awarded per household. The prize will be awarded on the Women Rights Day. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Sudan.