U.S. Embassy Condemns Terror Attack in Cairo

The United States Embassy in Cairo unequivocally condemns the terrorist incident in Cairo yesterday. We deplore all forms of terrorism and honor the brave police officers who gave their lives to protect their fellow citizens.

We offer our condolences to their families and wishes for a quick recovery to those injured. The United States stands with Egypt against terrorism and extremism.

