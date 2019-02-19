UN-Habitat Sudan Receives USD 700,000 from Japan to Support Peaceful Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) Returns to South Darfur, Sudan

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Japan has pledged a contribution of USD 700,000 to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in Sudan’s project “Emergency Support to IDP Return in Alsalam Locality, South Darfur State” for a period of one year running from March 2019 to March 2020. The project will benefit some 17,100 returned Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) and hosting communities in Dagariss village, located 22 km southwest of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur.

Dagariss village is one of the communities which have seen a tremendous number of IDP returns in Darfur. Nevertheless, they are facing the severe living condition and lack of basic services, public facilities and security of their own land and are in need of support.

Through the support of Japan, the project aims to support sustainable IDP return and ensure human security of both the returned IDPs and hosting communities through the development of guiding principle of IDP returns and securing their land rights. The project also aims to enhance self-reliance of the returned IDPs and hosting communities particularly youth and women through self-help construction and improvement of basic services and public facilities.

The project follows the Security Council Resolution 2429 adopted in July 2018 that renews the mandate of African Union/United Nations Hybrid operation in Darfur (UNAMID); particularly article 46 that highlights “the importance of addressing land issues for realization of durable solutions in Darfur” and “create the conditions conducive to allowing the voluntary, informed, safe, dignified and sustainable return of IDPs”.

Last year, Japan also provided UN-Habitat Sudan with USD 900,000 to support South Sudanese refugees and hosting communities in Aljabalain Locality, White Nile State, Sudan.

