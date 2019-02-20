CALL FOR PROPOSAL: “Improving Tenure Security of Smallholder Farmers in Select Areas in Uganda”

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The purpose of the Call for Expression of Interest is to solicit interest from national not for profit rural civil society organizations or University as Implementing Partners that wish to participate in UN-Habitat operation and contribute complementary resources (human resources, knowledge, funds, in-kind contributions, supplies and/or equipment) to achieving common objectives as outlined below and subsequently agreed in an Agreement of Cooperation

Purpose of CFP: To implement a project in Uganda to improve land and natural resources tenure security for rural poor smallholder farmers, including women, youth and vulnerable groups in select areas in West Nile and South Western Uganda.

Submission Start Date: 20th February 2019

Submission Deadline Date and time: 6th March 2019, 5 P.M. Nairobi Time

