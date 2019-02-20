Four changes to the Shujaa Squad traveling to Las Vegas and Vancouver7s

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Shujaa is back on International duty at the Las Vegas 7s on the 1st to 3rd of March and Vancouver 7s on the 9th and 10th.

The team is currently sitting in the 13th position with a total of twelve points: Collecting a single point in Dubai and Sydney, three points in Cape Town and seven points from the Hamilton.

At the conclusion of the Sydney7s, Shujaa was pooled in Pool B of the Las Vegas 7s alongside hosts USA, France and Argentina.

Head Coach Paul Murunga has made four changes to the squad heading to squad that was in Hamilton and Sydney7s. Harold Anduvate is out on an injury he picked during the Nakuru derby, Wandeto is also out on injury while Eliakim and Reeve have been rested from International duty. The four have been replaced by Herman Humwa, Charles Owino, Edmund Anya and Michael Agevi.

Humwa and Owino were last on the traveling squad during the Dubai7s and CapeTown7s legs of the HSBC Series. Edmund Anya is set to debut for Shujaa in this outing while Agevi makes a return to the squad for the first time since the 2014/2015 season.

Shujaa will kick off their Las Vegas 7s campaign on 2nd March against USA at 3:50am, two hours and thirty-nine minutes later, they’ll jog onto the pitch against France at 6:29am. Shujaa will wrap up their day one against Argentina 11:58pm.

Shujaa Squad To Las Vegas and Vancouver 7s.

Jacob Ojee, Vincent Onyala, Daniel Taabu, Johnstone Olindi, Brian Wahinya, Bush Mwale, Brian Wandera, Cyprian Kuto, Edmund Anya*, Herman Humwa, Charles Owino, Michael Agevi.

