Invitation to a press conference with Said Djinnit, UN Special Envoy for the Great Lakes region

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

I have the pleasure to invite you to a press conference with Ambassador Said Djinnit, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Great Lakes Region. Amb. Djinnit’s term comes to an end next month.

Amb. Djinnit assumed the post of Special Envoy for the Great Lakes region in September 2014. In this capacity, he has led and coordinated the United Nations efforts in support of the implementation of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region. He engaged in good offices to support strengthened cooperation between the countries of the Great Lakes Region on political, security and socio-economic issues, including enhancing cooperation to neutralize negative forces, tackling the illegal exploitation and trade of natural resources, implementing solutions for forced displacement and supporting efforts to address impunity for serious human rights violations, among others. Prior to this, he served as Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa.

Over the past 11 years as a United Nations senior official, Amb. Djinnit worked closely with the African Union, as well as sub-regional organisations and mechanisms, to tackle complex peace and security challenges on the continent.

I look forward to welcoming you all at this unique event.

WHERE: Tribe Hotel, Nairobi

WHEN: 25 February 2019, 11:00-12:00

The press conference will be followed by a cocktail-lunch.

Please confirm your interest by email to Penangnini Toure at: [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Great Lakes region (OSESG-GL).