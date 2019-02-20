New Permanent Representative of Mozambique presents credentials

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The new Permanent Representative of Mozambique to the United Nations (Vienna), Amadeu Paulo Samuel da Conceição, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.

During his career, Mr. da Conceição, who is also serving as Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organization in Geneva and Ambassador to Switzerland, has served in various capacities, among them:

Ambassador to Austria, Czechia, Germany, the Holy See, Hungary and Poland (2011-2018); Ambassador to Cuba (2007-2011); Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and Chairman of the Technical Council of the Inter-Ministerial Commission for Major National and International Events (2004-2007); Ambassador to Argentina, Brazil and Chile (2002-2004); National Director of the State Protocol (1999-2002); Ambassador to Italy, Greece, Permanent Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (1994-1999); Director of the Africa and Middle East Directorate (1992-1994); Head of Political Department, Directorate of Europe and North America (1992); Assistant to the Minister for Foreign Affairs (1991); Chargé d'Affairs at the Embassy in Bonn (1990-1991); Third, Second and First Secretary at the Embassy in Berlin (1984-1989); Attaché, Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York (1982-1983); and Officer, European and American Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1979).

Mr. da Conceição holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Higher Institute of International Relations, Maputo and a degree in International Relations from St. John's University, New York (Rome Campus).

He is married and has two children. He speaks English, French, German and Spanish.

