Online Video Press Briefing with Ambassador David Hale, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, on U.S. Africa policy

Please join us on February 21, 2019 at 4:15PM for an online video press briefing with the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Ambassador David Hale. Under Secretary Hale will discuss his recent travel to Africa and U.S. Africa policy.

Broadcast-quality video and audio files will be made available for clipping in media reports at the conclusion of the briefing.

DETAILS:

Speaker: David Hale, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

Date: February 21, 2019

Time: 04:15 PM

Venue: U.S. Embassy, Entoto Road

Language: English

Ground rules: ON THE RECORD

RSVP: To Zelalem Befekadu (091 150 9510) or Yohannes Gezahegn (091 151 2227).

BIO:

David Hale – Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

David Hale took the oath of office as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs on August 30, 2018.

Previously, he was the Ambassador to Pakistan (2015-18), Ambassador to Lebanon (2013-15), Special Envoy for Middle East Peace (2011-2013), Deputy Special Envoy (2009-11), and Ambassador to Jordan (2005-8). Earlier, he had multiple tours in Jordan and Lebanon and served in Tunisia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and at the U.S. Mission to the UN.

In Washington, Hale was Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israel, Egypt and the Levant (2008-9) and Director for Israel-Palestinian Affairs (2001-3). He held several staff posts, including Executive Assistant to Secretary of State Albright.

Hale joined the Foreign Service in 1984 and holds the rank of Career Ambassador. He is a recipient of the Distinguished Service Award, a Presidential Rank Award of Meritorious Service, and several Department Superior and Meritorious Honor awards.

He speaks Arabic, is a graduate of Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, and a native of New Jersey.

