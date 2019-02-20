Promoting cooperation on women, peace and security at country level and in multilateral organizations

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In SouthSudan, women have built a powerful coalition. Provided inputs to the peace negotiations and now preparing for the implementation phase.

We must ensure that peace and reconciliation processes are inclusive and peace agreements safeguard women’s and men’s rights, needs and priorities.

Norway now have a more systematic focus on women, peace and security in an effort to support the implementation of peace agreements as detailed in the attached action plans on women, peace and security (2019-2022).actionplan_wps2019.pdf

