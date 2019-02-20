Record Number of Innovations at the ISH: GROHE is Shaping the Future of Water

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On 11 March, the 2019 ISH will open in Frankfurt am Main, Germany: More than 2,400 international exhibitors will present their bathroom and kitchen novelties and other innovations; For the first time ever, GROHE (www.GROHE.com) will position itself as a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions, kitchen systems and intelligent water management; As part of a new concept for their trade fair booth, GROHE will clearly put the consumer at the centre of attention, using three themed environments to present their different solution and design concepts.

GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, will be showcasing a record number of innovations at the ISH, the world's leading trade fair for the responsible use of water and energy in buildings (11-15 March 2019). For the first time, GROHE will position itself as a leading global brand for one-source bathroom solutions, kitchen systems and intelligent water management. In doing so, the brand is raising the motto Water. Intelligence. Enjoyment to a new level, and in addition to new product launches, the element of water becomes the new focus of innovation. GROHE's CEO Michael Rauterkus will give a keynote speech at the beginning of the trade fair to share his vision of how GROHE actively shapes the future of water; including, among other things, the valuable resource’s digitization or intelligent water management.

GROHE Is a Driving Force of the Sanitary Industry’s Digital Transformation

In the past year, GROHE has evolved from a mere hardware manufacturer into a driving force of digital transformation within the sanitary industry, offering its own Internet of Things (IoT) products. The smart water control GROHE Sense Guard has arrived in the world of the smart home and secures the brand a place among the Top 100 Insurtechs in the Digital Insurance Agenda [1]. Digitization is ever impacting new areas of our lives. The change from a smart home to an intelligently connected home will be the subject of discussion during a high-profile ISH panel session on Wednesday evening: At the “Intelligent Living Summit”, GROHE together with the German companies Miele and Viessmann will speak in front of the invited audience about how your home can support your life in various and intelligent ways.

New Ceramics Lines and a Wide Range of Colours and Materials With the increasing importance of the bathroom becoming more of a living area, more and more often a design is required that fits in with individual concepts. Visitors of the GROHE booth at the ISH will find inspirations to create their own personal spa. These include minimalist ceramics lines that perfectly match GROHE bathroom products in form and function, as well as the GROHE Colors Collection, a range of GROHE faucets and accessories in ten different colours and finishes that allow the utmost possible creative freedom for individualizing the kitchen and bathroom.

Simply Universal – GROHE Rapido SmartBox

Even behind the wall, GROHE can offer innovations with considerable added value to both installers and end users. The new GROHE Rapido SmartBox provides installers, architects and planners with an infinite number of solutions, using just one flush-mounted unit. It can be used universally for all of GROHE’s final assembly sets, regardless of whether it is a single-lever mixer, thermostat or SmartControl. The GROHE Rapido SmartBox features three outlets for a wider range of shower options and an ideal showering experience, easy installation thanks to inlets for hot and cold water that are connected from below, subsequent adjustment options by up to six degrees, a minimum installation depth of only 75mm and other benefits that visitors can experience directly at the booth or in the GROHE XXL Experience Truck.

GROHE Is One of the Most Successful Brands for Kitchen Systems

Today, as one of the most successful brands for kitchen systems and a one-stop shop for the perfect combination of kitchen fittings, water systems and sinks, GROHE has also arrived at the heart of the house, the kitchen. The GROHE Blue water system provides filtered and chilled water that is either sparkling, less sparkling or still, and GROHE Red delivers boiling hot water directly from the tap. The SmartControl technology, which has already been successfully launched in the bathroom, will also make its way into the kitchen.

GROHE Inspires with a New Booth Concept

GROHE can be found at the FORUM of Messe Frankfurt. Using three themed environments and putting the consumer in the centre of attention, GROHE will demonstrate the multitude of individual design options for the bathroom and the kitchen in presenting intelligent and sustainable solutions. Visitors will be able to experience GROHE products and innovations on all levels of the transparent and elliptical glass construction – live, interactively and with the help of multimedia.

For more information, visit the following sites: www.facebook.com/lixilgroup and www.linkedin.com/company/lixil-group