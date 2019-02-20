UN Secretary-General appoints Nigerian into Civil Society Advisory Board on Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has announced the appointment of a Nigerian, Ms Joy Ezeilo as a member of seven distinguished experts to serve on the newly established Civil Society Advisory Board on prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse.

Ms. Ezeilo is the Dean of Law, Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria and the National Chairperson, Sexual Assault Referral Network Nigeria. From 2013 -2016, she was a member of the Board of Trustees for the United Nations Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking.

The aim of the Civil Society Advisory Board on prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse, is to foster closer interaction with civil society and external experts and organizations as part of the United Nations efforts to combat sexual exploitation and abuse.

The functions of the Board include advising the Secretary-General on ways to strengthen preventive measures and accountability mechanisms to address sexual exploitation and abuse by both United Nations personnel and non-United Nations forces operating pursuant to a Security Council mandate. Members of the Board serve in their personal capacity and will not receive any compensation or remuneration.

Other members of the Board are Ms. Rosa Freedman (UK), Mr. Pablo de Greiff (Colombia), Ms. Adrijana Hanušić Bećirović (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Dr. Najat Maalla M’jid (Morocco), Mr. Vitit Muntarbhorn (Thailand) and Mr. Muna B. Ndulo (Zambia).

The establishment of the Board is an important element in the Secretary-General’s strategy outlined in his 2017 report Special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse: a new approach (A/71/818), to improve the United Nations response to sexual exploitation and abuse.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Lagos.