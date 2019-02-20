Visit of Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale to Cote d’Ivoire

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale visited Cote d’Ivoire on February 11, 2019. During his visit, he met with Vice President Duncan to discuss inclusive democracy and shared prosperity between both countries. He also stressed the importance of peaceful participation in Cote d’Ivoire elections in 2020. Under Secretary Hale met with U.S. companies in Cote d’Ivoire to discuss strengthening U.S. investment and economic growth, and was also the guest speaker of “Democracy in Progress”, a radio program organized by the U.S. Embassy in partnership with Radio de la Paix, a nationwide radio station. The more than 200 participants at the live event, which was an opportunity for the Under Secretary to discuss American foreign policy in Cote d’Ivoire, included students, civil society members, government representatives, and American VIPs.

