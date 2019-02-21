Calling All Egyptian Entrepreneurs: Apply Today for the 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Summit

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Are you an Egyptian entrepreneur with an investment-ready project? Are you looking to scale up an existing, successful product or idea? Then apply today for your spot at the 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES)! Apply here: https://www.ges2019nl.nl/

GES is the premier annual gathering of entrepreneurs, investors, and innovative thinkers. This year, the summit will be hosted in partnership with the Governments of the Netherlands and the United States and held on June 4-5 in The Hague, Netherlands. The 2019 summit is targeting entrepreneurs with investment-ready companies or social enterprises with exciting solutions that are looking to scale internationally. The goal for GES is to support deals and generate outcomes, bringing entrepreneurs together with investors.

According to U.S. Charge d’Affaires Thomas Goldberger, “It’s been a great pleasure to meet the amazing Egyptian entrepreneurs who have participated in past Global Entrepreneurship Summits. I look forward to meeting what I am sure will be a strong Egypt team attending this year’s Summit and exploring how we can work with them, the Egyptian government and the private sector to continue to encourage innovation and economic growth to benefit all Egyptians.”

Approximately 2,000 participants will be invited to this year’s summit, including 1,200 entrepreneurs, 400 investors, and 400 thought leaders and other officials from all over the world. GES 2019 will feature the following five focus areas for innovation: (1) agriculture, (2) connectivity, (3) energy, (4) health, and (5) water. During two days of (delete dynamic) discussions, pitch competitions, and matchmaking sessions, GES 2019 will showcase inspiring entrepreneurs, new collaborations and opportunities for investments, the development of concrete business ideas, and the acceleration of solutions to global challenges.

GES will provide food and accommodations for three nights in The Hague for entrepreneurs attending the summit at the World Forum. Most entrepreneurs will need to self-fund other travel costs and related expenses to and from the Netherlands. Travel scholarships are available for a limited number of entrepreneurs based on need. Other invitees, including investors, will need to self-fund travel, visa, and accommodation costs. Please contact the U.S. Embassy if you are an established investor who would like to self-fund and attend. (Contact: Abi Olvera – [email protected])

The Embassy encourages investment-ready and looking-to-scale entrepreneurs in Egypt to apply directly to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at https://www.ges2019nl.nl/ before the March 1st deadline.

