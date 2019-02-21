DarEssafirDarkoum: take a virtual tour of the British Ambassador to Algeria’s Residence

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

To thank the Algerian people for the warm welcome and their kind hospitality since his arrival, the Ambassador Barry Lowen invites people to enjoy a virtual tour and to learn about the Residence and the historical ties between Algeria and the UK.

Official diplomatic relations between Algeria and the UK go back 400 years to John Tipton who was the first English Consul to Algeria in 1580. The Residence is a historic and elegant building built in the mid-nineteenth century. It has been used as the British Ambassador’s Residence since 1968.

Visit British Embassy Algiers on Facebook to experience the virtual tour.

