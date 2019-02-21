European Union Capacity Building Mission (EUCAP) Sahel Mali: mission extended until 14 January 2021, €67 million budget adopted

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today the Council extended the mandate of the EU mission EUCAP Sahel Mali until 14 January 2021 and allocated it a budget of almost €67 million for this period.

The EUCAP Sahel Mali civilian mission assists and advises Mali's internal security forces as they implement the reform in the security sector laid down by the government. It provides training and strategic advice to the Malian police, gendarmerie and national guard, and to relevant ministries.

As part of the regionalisation of CSDP missions in the Sahel, the EUCAP Sahel Mali mission will now be able to deliver specific, targeted strategic advice and training in Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad, as set out in its revised operational plan (18 December 2018).

EUCAP Sahel Mali was launched on 15 April 2014. Since 1 October 2017 the head of mission has been Philippe Rio, a high-ranking officer in the French gendarmerie. The headquarters of the mission are located in Bamako, Mali, and from 1 March 2019 it will have up to 144 international agents and 65 local agents.

There are two other CSDP missions under way in the region: EUTM Mali, which contributes to the restructuring and reorganisation of the Malian armed forces through training and advice, and EUCAP Sahel Niger, which supports the fight against organised crime and terrorism in Niger.

The decision was adopted by written procedure.

