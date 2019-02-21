Global energy meeting “Africa Energy Forum” announces major rebranding in 21st year

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Annual meeting for decision-makers in Africa’s energy community launches new brand identity to better represent core values of innovation, integrity and stakeholder collaboration.

The Africa Energy Forum (www.Africa-Energy-Forum.com) attracts 2000 attendees annually to discuss the financing and development of energy projects across Africa. The rebrand marks the beginning of a new chapter for the meeting as it enters its 21st year.

Managing Director of the Forum Simon Gosling commented, “With momentum in African energy showing no signs of slowing down, we want to ensure our brand communicates our values to the communities we serve. This new brand identity is in keeping with the values that have underpinned the Forum’s development over the last two decades. What we focus on is straight forward – gathering together the people who make deals happen. What we deliver is simple: ‘Energy. In One Place’. Our new, bolder identity reflects this simplicity, whilst strengthening our position in the market and delivering increased value to our customers.”

The Africa Energy Forum’s mission is to connect decision-makers within the energy sector to drive development of energy projects and electrify the continent faster. The new logo builds on this theme of connectivity, while the fresher, modern design is in keeping with the forward-thinking and innovative nature of the Forum. 13 African Energy Ministers attended the Forum’s 20th anniversary in Mauritius last June. The 21st Africa Energy Forum will take place in Lisbon, Portugal from 11-14th June 2019 (www.Africa-Energy-Forum.com).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EnergyNet Ltd..Media Contact: Amy Offord – Head of Marketing Event dates: 11-14 June 2019 Event location: Lisbon Congress Center, Lisbon, Portugal Organisers: EnergyNet Email: [email protected] Tel: +44 (0)20 7384 8068 Visit: www.Africa-Energy-Forum.com

About EnergyNet: EnergyNet (www.EnergyNet.co.uk) has been producing investment forums and executive dialogues for Africa’s power sector for over 25 years, more recently expanding their offering with a series of meetings focusing on Latin America and the Caribbean.

The company works closely with governments and utilities to facilitate investment summits where international investors build relationships with credible public sector stakeholders to advance energy access.

Best known for the Africa Energy Forum, the longest running meeting for senior level decision makers in African energy taking place in Europe each year, EnergyNet also produces regional investment meetings providing detailed perspectives on the power generation landscape of East, West, North and Southern Africa. Visit www.EnergyNet.co.uk Media filesDownload logo