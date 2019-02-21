Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs to Finland

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tanzania Augustine Mahiga will visit Finland on Monday 25 February and have a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The aim of the visit is to promote the relations between the two countries and to discuss topical bilateral and international questions.

The good relations between Tanzania and Finland are based on long-term cooperation conducted in a variety of fields ranging from projects at a high political level to grassroots-level activities. Tanzania is one of Finland's most long-term partners in development cooperation. Trade between our two countries is still modest but it is hoped to expand to include also commercial cooperation.

While in Finland, Foreign Minister Mahiga will also meet Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen, Members of Parliament and representatives of Finnish companies. In addition, Minister Mahiga will hear about the Finnish vocational education system and visit the Vuosaari port and to the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

